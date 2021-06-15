Liverpool to treble their outlay after finally sanctioning absentee’s exit

Liverpool are projected to generate a 200 percent profit on a rarely seen midfielder after the club belatedly opted to move him on permanently, per a report.

Liverpool have drawn widespread acclaim for their wheeling and dealing in the transfer market in recent times. Transfer chief Michael Edwards has become the poster boy for such praise. His efforts have helped generate significant sums for players who have gone on to flop after leaving. Two notable examples are Rhian Brewster and Jordon Ibe who left for £23.5m and £15m respectively.

A Saturday report revealed another iron in Liverpool’s fire than could help swell their summer transfer kitty.

Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic became the subject of speculation over a return to FC Porto.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with the Portuguese outfit. Such a scenario is not unfamiliar to Grujic having spent his last four seasons away from Anfield with Cardiff, Hertha Berlin (twice), and Porto.

Porto were reportedly seeking another loan stint, but that did not suit the Reds.

A permanent exit is more to their liking, and per Football Insider, that is exactly what could soon happen.

They cite a club source that has told them ‘Liverpool will not stand in the way of Grujic leaving permanently this summer.’

Talks are already said to have been held, with the two clubs hard at work ‘negotiating a fee’.

That could pose an issue to any deal, with A Bola (via Sport Witness) suggesting the two clubs are £5m apart. Porto are thus far willing to fork out £10m while Liverpool are said to be holding out for £15m.

Nevertheless, with Liverpool finally looking to offload Grujic permanently and Porto’s desire strong, the Reds may soon receive a handy financial windfall.

Grujic was a £5.1m signing back in 2016. As such, a £15m departure would almost triple their outlay.

Huge redevelopment to see Anfield capacity soar

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to see the capacity of Anfield soar to 61,000 after the City Council gave the go ahead for a £60m redevelopment.

Owners FSG previously oversaw an Anfield expansion between 2015-16 that took the seating capacity from 45,000 to around 53,400. Irons were always in the fire over further expansion, and per the PA, permission has now been granted.

Work will involve rerouting the existing Anfield Road around the new development, skirting the edge of Stanley Park, and then building behind the current stand with a view to joining up the old and new structures in the close season – thereby lessening the impact on the overall capacity.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. But that is not the only change fans around Anfield will soon see. Per the PA, Anfield will trial rail seating in specific sections during the upcoming season.

