Liverpool tried for Coutinho loan as Barcelona exit fee is revealed

The long-running delay in Philippe Coutinho sealing a £142million move to Barcelona has finally been explained.

The Brazil playmaker will finally complete his much-anticipated transfer to the Nou Camp on Monday, signing a deal to what is expected to be the summer of 2023.

Negotiations between the two clubs were finally concluded late on Saturday morning, with Barcelona paying Liverpool a down payment of €120million (£106m) – with a further €40million (£35.6m) in add-ons and incentives.

The player’s contract at the Nou Camp will see his buyout clause set at €400million (£354.3million) as the club look to protect against having the star poached from them in the same way they did to Liverpool.

However, the delay in actually sealing the deal, despite weeks of negotiations, has finally been explained. It’s reported that the transfer fee between the clubs was agreed days ago – but the delay in finally concluding the deal came amid claims Liverpool had asked Barcelona to loan the player back to Anfield for the remainder of the season.

A summer deal would have been preferable to most associated with Liverpool, but with both Barca and Coutinho determined to get a deal done in January, owners FSG made one last bid to keep the No. 10 around.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool had suggested to both Barca and the player that moving mid-season – especially when he was cup-tied in the Champions League, made little sense to all parties.

However, so determined was Coutinho and Barcelona to make the move, Liverpool were reluctantly forced to accept Barcelona’s terms now.

Explaining his move to the Nou Camp, Coutinho had earlier explained: “I’m very happy, very happy. I have always said that it is a dream that I am living and I am very happy to be here.

“To be able to play, win titles, make the fans happy… always play with joy.

“It is incredible to know that I am going to live with idols, players with a lot of history.

“Footballers like Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, (Andres) Iniesta, (Gerard) Pique, (Sergio) Busquets.

“I am very happy to be able to live together, to be able to learn from them and be able to win together.”