Liverpool trio worth £102m more than when they signed in summer, study reveals

Three Liverpool players have seen their value increase since they arrived last summer, according to a study.

The Reds set a new transfer record for a goalkeeper when they spent £67million to sign Alisson from Roma, but that was then toppled when Chelsea paid £71m for Kepa Arrizabalaga later in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp also spent £35million on midfielder Fabinho from Monaco, and secured a bargain £13million deal for Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke.

According to a study from the CIES Football Observatory, it is Shaqiri who has seen his value increase most since his move to Anfield.

Their report claims that the Swiss international has seen his valuation skyrocket £35.5million, up to £48.5m – a 373% increase.

Meanwhile, Fabinho has seen his worth increase by £41million, meaning he is now worth a staggering £76m.

Finally Alisson – who has been a key part of Liverpool’s success so far this season – is now worth a huge £93million, an increase of £26million from his summer fee.

That means that after the initial outlay of £115m on the trio, they are now worth a combined £217.5m. Well played, Jurgen.

