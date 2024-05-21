Liverpool have shifted their focus towards a different midfielder after Chelsea joined the hunt for Teun Koopmeiners, with Orkun Kokcu now in the Reds’ sights, according to reports.

Koopmeiners has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield since Arne Slot was confirmed as being the replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Slot knows Koopmeiners very well, having made him captain during their time together at AZ Alkmaar.

Slot would not have to do much convincing to get Liverpool chiefs to bid for Koopmeiners, either. The Dutchman can excel in a variety of midfield roles, from No 10 to No 6, and has enjoyed a fantastic campaign as he has registered 15 goals and seven assists in 48 games.

Koopmeiners even played a starring role as Atalanta knocked Liverpool out of the Europa League on their route to the final.

Last week, it emerged that Liverpool have held preliminary talks with both Koopmeiners’ agent and Atalanta as they try to strike a deal.

However, reports in Italy state that Chelsea have thundered into the race for the 26-year-old and are willing to spend big money to take him to Stamford Bridge.

This is of serious concern for Liverpool and they are now eyeing up alternative targets who might be easier to land.

As per reports in Turkey, Benfica ace Kokcu is back on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the transfer window reopening this summer.

Liverpool transfers: Reds change midfield target

Liverpool were first linked with Kokcu last summer amid their midfield overhaul, but the Merseyside giants missed out as he joined Benfica for €25million.

After a tough start, the Netherlands-born Turkey international has continued his fine form in Portugal, having notched seven goals and 11 assists in 43 games this term. He has been particularly effective in the second half of the campaign and has scored in Benfica’s last two league outings.

Just like Koopmeiners, Kokcu can play in the No 6, No 8 and No 10 roles, which explains why Liverpool are interested in him. Kokcu could follow in the footsteps of Alexis Mac Allister by providing cover in several different midfield positions.

The report does not provide an exact sum that Liverpool will need to pay for the 23-year-old, although it is claimed that he could become the most expensive Turkish player of all time. That record is currently held by Arda Turan, who swapped Atletico Madrid for Barcelona in a €34m deal in July 2015.

But even if Liverpool have to pay £40-45m for Kokcu, that would still be cheaper than them spending upwards of £60m to beat Chelsea in the race for Koopmeiners.

While Slot would be disappointed to see Koopmeiners join one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, he would still be delighted with the prospective capture of Kokcu.

He helped to develop Kokcu into one of the Eredivisie’s best midfielders, culminating in Feyenoord’s title triumph last season.

