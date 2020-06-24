Liverpool look highly unlikely to move for Jadon Sancho this summer after it was reported they had two significant doubts about a deal.

The 20-year-old has scored 17 goals and assisted 14 in the league this season. That impressive form has confirmed him as one of the best young players in Europe.

That form has seen Sancho linked with a mega-money return to the Premier League, with Manchester United leading the charge. Links to Old Trafford have remained strong throughout the year, with the player said to have agreed terms.

However, Liverpool continue to lurk in the background despite recently pulling out of a deal for Timo Werner, who was deemed too pricey.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a confirmed fan of Sancho, saying earlier this season: “He’s a very good player.

“I have no clue where these kind of things [transfer rumours] are coming from. But it cannot come from us because we never speak about it.”

Klopp was also questioned again about Sancho last month and did label him an “exceptional player”.

Despite Klopp’s views on Sancho a Liverpool move for the player would come as a major surprise this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds sporting director Michael Edwards is wholly opposed to any Liverpool move for Sancho.

As per the report, Edwards feels Sancho is overpriced at the £100m Borussia Dortmund are demanding and refusing to lower.

Furthermore, Edwards is also said to have concerns about his off-field behaviour while at Signal Iduna Park. The 20-year-old has fallen foul of the Dortmund hierarchy on a number of occasions this season.

In addition, Klopp and Edwards remain perfectly content with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The form of those two means Sancho would be no guaranteed starter at Anfield.

Bild journalist Christian Falk says his fee could fall to €100m (£90m) though he sees any deal happening in 2021. He is also convinced United are the only side serious about signing him.

He tweeted: “Because of many requests about @Sanchooo10 @bvb sees still no reason to sell the player this summer.

“Exception: a club offers a transfer fee over 100 million euros @ManUtd”.

HAMANN SAYS SANCHO WILL JOIN MAN UTD

That opinion is contradicted by former Liverpool star Didi Hamann. He thinks the 20-year-old will be on the move this summer – and United could very well be his next destination.

“There will continue to be a market for the top players, like Jadon Sancho – he’s just too good to wait another year,” he told Bild.

“I see him going to the Premier League. The most likely option there is Manchester United.”

He then added: “It would be nice to see some reason there.

“Before the Coronavirus crisis, last season, the 20 clubs in the league made a loss of around €670 million. Perhaps smaller transfer fees and less salary will now be paid to players across the board.

“Investors can dig into their pockets to make up for a deficit. Of course there is an absurdly high TV income in England. But the investors give the clubs completely new opportunities.

“That is why the idea of solidarity in the clubs is also different.

“In the Bundesliga, players have waived their salary so that no one had to be fired in the offices.

“In England, the 20 captains got together and donated some of their salary to the NHS.”

