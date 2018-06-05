Liverpool unamused over nonsense Sadio Mane transfer claims

Liverpool are said to be nonplussed after branding transfer claims in the French media about Sadio Mane as “nonsense”.

Sensational reports on Monday evening suggested Senegal forward Mane had agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, though the authors, France Football, also acknowledged that a fee was still to be agreed between the clubs and the transfer was now in jeopardy due to Zinedine Zidane’s departure as manager.

Mane emerged from a difficult autumn at Anfield, where the player admitted his confidence dropped, to become a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s attack and was the only Liverpool player to score in both legs of the Champions League semi-final and final itself.

But after it was claimed Real were ready to raid the Reds for the Senegalese frontman this summer, Liverpool have, via the Daily Mirror, quickly responded to the claims by branding them “nonsense”.

Furthermore, the paper claims Liverpool have ‘no intention of selling Mane’ and will not allow the forward to exit the club under any circumstance this summer.

According to the paper, Liverpool also insist there is ‘no truth’ to rumours that Mane has already agreed terms with the LaLiga giants and is eager to quit Anfield.

Mane joined Liverpool in a £34million deal from Southampton in the summer of 2016 and has netted 33 goals in 73 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

Klopp is in the market for another additional to his forward line with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Timo Werner and Leon Bailey all linked with a move to Anfield in recent days.

