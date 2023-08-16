Liverpool in unbelievable hijack of Man Utd deal as Fabrizio Romano confirms talks to end midfield woes

Liverpool are incredibly plotting a move for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat, as they look to deprive Manchester United of the midfielder.

Amrabat has been a Man Utd target for some time now. Erik ten Hag has decided on the 26-year-old as his ideal signing to bolster the midfield following the departure of Fred.

West Ham United were recently linked with Amrabat. Amid fears they might miss out on him, Man Utd then landed on Everton’s Amadou Onana as a potential backup option.

But earlier on Wednesday, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla attempted to put those claims to bed. He stated that Amrabat has rejected proposals from Liverpool, Bayern and Juventus as he is aiming to join Man Utd next.

Pedulla added that the Red Devils will soon ‘accelerate’ their move for the Morocco World Cup star by submitting a firm offer.

However, in a crazy twist, multiple sources have contradicted Pedulla’s claims by revealing Liverpool’s hunt to sign Amrabat.

Dutch source AD were the first to break the news. They state that Liverpool are pushing to take Amrabat to Anfield and finally end their midfield problems, having missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

AD even go as far as claiming that Liverpool could finalise a deal for Amrabat ‘in the coming days’.

Liverpool make contact over Man Utd target

The rumour has also been picked up by respected journalist Fabrizio Romano. Writing on Twitter, he confirmed that Liverpool are ‘informed’ on Amrabat’s situation.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have initiated contact with Fiorentina to find out how much the Serie A star might cost. No official bid has arrived yet, though it is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as a proposal might be submitted later this week.

Romano ends his update by stating that Liverpool are ‘still exploring the market’ to locate their favourite Fabinho replacement. With Caicedo and Lavia having rejected Liverpool, it seems Amrabat is now top of their list.

Ten Hag will be gutted if Amrabat ends up going to Liverpool. As mentioned previously, he holds strong interest in the player. The manager believes the signing might be the final piece in the puzzle for Man Utd to challenge for the Premier League title and also go far in the Champions League.

However, there is now the real possibility of Amrabat going to Man Utd’s fierce rivals Liverpool instead. And such a move would certainly delight the Liverpool faithful.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also put themselves back in the mix for a Bundesliga midfielder, as per a report.