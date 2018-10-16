Liverpool will assess Sadio Mane’s hand injury when the forward returns to Merseyside from Senegal later on Tuesday or early on Wednesday.

Despite receiving positive reports over Virgil van Dijk, James Milner and Mohamed Salah’s injuries, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp does look like he will be forced to be without Mane for Saturday’s trip to Huddersfield after the forward apparently broke a thumb while in training with his country.

Early indications are that while the injury is not a serious issue, Liverpool cannot assess whether surgery will be required and the course of recovery until Mane reports back to Liverpool’s training ground at Melwood, which is more likely to be Wednesday.

The news was broken by Senegalese journalist Mootaz Chehade, who showed pictures of Mane – and the results of his X-ray – from his trip to hospital.

Sadio Mane has broken this left thumb in training with Senegal national team, his injury could get worse if he played. He's expected to miss the game vs. Sudan and Liverpool's clash against Huddersfield in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/U8weZuucy7 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 15, 2018

With quite possibly Salah and now Mane likely to miss out against the struggling Terriers, Klopp will likely have to shuffle his pack with Daniel Sturridge looking a strong bet to make a rare Premier League start and Xherdan Shaqiri also pushing for a starting spot.

