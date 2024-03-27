Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool plot unthinkable move for Man Utd flop and new Egyptian superstar; Ratcliffe eyes double defender deal

Liverpool are considering summer moves for a Manchester United flop and Bundesliga forward, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified two players to bolster the Red Devil’s defence, while Manchester City could lose Erling Haaland to Barcelona – all in Wednesday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL PLOT SHOCK MOVE FOR MAN UTD FLOP

Sofyan Amrabat was all the rage after he put in some incredible performances in the 2022 World Cup for Morocco. This helped him to secure a season-long loan to Man Utd from Fiorentina last summer.

The 27-year-old has failed to have any real impact since his switch to Old Trafford, however. He’s started just seven games in the Premier League this term and hot prospect Kobbie Mainoo has moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

Various outlets have claimed that the Red Devils have already decided against signing Amrabat on a permanent deal, despite them having a buy option of £21.4m agreed with Fiorentina.

This has caught the attention of several sides, with AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all keeping close tabs on the midfielder’s situation ahead of the summer window.

But according to a surprising report from Spain, Liverpool are set to join the race for Amrabat’s signature.

READ MORE: Next Liverpool boss: FSG tipped to ghost Xabi Alonso and make stunning play for Man Utd target instead

The Reds are keen to bring in one more centre-mid despite bolstering the position with new faces last summer and it’s claimed that Liverpool are ‘monitoring Amrabat’s situation.’

They have been tipped to make a move for him in the coming months, although Atletico are ‘close’ to securing a deal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly ‘held talks’ with Amrabat’s entourage before he decided to join Man Utd, but it would still be a major surprise to see the Merseyside club reignite their interest.

What seems almost certain is that the Moroccan won’t be staying at Old Trafford beyond this season and a return to Fiorentina also looks unlikely.

Liverpool ‘hot’ on signing new Egyptian king

Liverpool could lose superstar winger Mohamed Salah this summer amid renewed interest from Saudi Arabia and they have already started planning for his departure.

Salah was subject of a £150m bid from Al Ittihad and with his contract set to expire in 2025, it’s unlikely that Liverpool would turn down another huge offer this summer.

One player they have been heavily linked with in recent weeks is Salah’s fellow Egypt international Omar Marmoush, who ‘dreams’ of a move to Anfield.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has scored a very impressive 10 goals and made six assists in 21 Bundesliga appearances this season and is keen on a switch to the Premier League.

According to German outlet SportBild, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle are all big admirers of Marmoush but would have to cough up around €60m (£51.4m) to sign him this summer.

It’s claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt are ‘willing to talk’ about a transfer for Marmoush should one of his suitors match his price tag.

Liverpool have a number of exciting wingers on their shortlist, however, so the Frankfurt star isn’t their only option.

Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen, PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa are among the other stars linked.

MAN UTD EYE DOUBLE DEFENDER SWOOP

Man Utd could revive their interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, whom they were heavily linked with last summer. (Ben Jacobs)

The Red Devils are willing to pay the release clause of Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, which is believed to be in the region of £43m and £49m. Bremer could be signed as an alternative to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who has a valuation of £80m. (Calcio Mercato)

Man Utd are keeping tabs on the situation of AC Milan youngster Francesco Camarda. Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are also interested. (Luca Bianchin)

READ MORE: Man City succeed with brutal Everton raid, as Fabrizio Romano confirms new transfer policy

Real Madrid will rival Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer. (AS)

Man Utd have identified Wolves’ 23-year-old Brazil midfielder Joao Gomes as a replacement for 32-year-old Casemiro. (Sport)

Liverpool and Man Utd are keen on signing teenage midfielder Bence Dardai from Hertha Berlin. They face competition from Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus. (HITC)

BARCELONA HAVE LONG-TERM PLAN FOR MAN CITY SUPERSTAR

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made a long-term plan to sign Man City striker Erling Haaland as part of his re-election campaign. (Diario SPORT)

Haaland is a transfer target for Barcelona in the summer of 2025. The 23-year-old’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, met with Barcelona sports director Deco last month. (Mundo Deportivo)

Luis Diaz’s father says “hope has not yet been lost” about Liverpool’s Colombia winger, 27, joining a Spanish club. (Cadena SER)

Bayern Munich could make a move for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen should Borussia Dortmund not trigger the £35m release clause in his contract after his loan with them ends. (Sky Germany)

Man Utd want to ‘open talks’ with Wolves manager Gary O’Neil as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to reshuffle the club’s coaching set-up. (ESPN)

AC Milan will attempt to renew the contract of left-back Theo Hernandez at the end of the season, amid interest from Man Utd and Bayern Munich. (Daniele Longo)

Chelsea have reached out to the representatives of Torino right-back Raoul Bellanova ahead of a potential summer move. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Man Utd and Bayern Munich are keen on young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye but his €30m price tag may prove too costly. (Sport)

ARSENAL, CHELSEA FACE COMPETITION FOR CLASSY WINGER

Barcelona remain ‘in contact’ with the representatives of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who is a key target for Arsenal and Chelsea. (Toni Juanmarti)

Liverpool and Man Utd are keen on signing teenage midfielder Bence Dardai from Hertha Berlin. They face competition from Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus. (HITC)

Newcastle have been told they will have to pay €30m to sign 18-year-old Juventus defender Dean Huijsen this summer, with Borussia Dortmund also keen. (De Telegraaf)

Fiorentina have opened talks with the representatives of Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who is currently on loan with Aston Villa. (Corriere dello Sport)

Celtic could lose 18-year-old forward Rocco Vata on a free transfer this summer as his contract expires in May. Italian sides Atalanta, Como, Bologna and Sampdoria have shown an interest. (Tutto Atalanta)

DON’T MISS: Ruben Amorim: Liverpool manager target’s top five Sporting CP signings amid Klopp replacement rumours