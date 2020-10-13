New name emerges as Liverpool are urged to sign free agent keeper

Liverpool have been urged to make a move for Croatia number one Danijel Subasic to solve their current goalkeeping problems.

Current Reds No.1 Alisson is out until November after suffering a shoulder injury in training, with Adrian stepping in as cover.

However, the former West Ham star was heavily criticised after Jurgen Klopp’s men were crushed 7-2 at Aston Villa before the international break.

That has since led to speculation that Liverpool will look to bring in more cover before the EFL window shuts on Friday.

Stoke stopper Jack Butland is also a target after losing his place with the Championship side. However, that deal appears unlikely given how poorly the 27-year-old has played this season.

And now, former England keeper Paul Robinson has told the Reds they should a look at Subasic on a free.

He told Football Insider: “Subasic is an outstanding goalkeeper. A top goalkeeper that did brilliantly for Croatia in the World Cup. I am very surprised that he is still a free agent. I thought somebody would have snapped him up by now.

“Adrian is out of form and his confidence looks shot to pieces. If Alisson is going to be out for six weeks, Subasic would be an outstanding signing for them.”

Subasic available for nothing

Subasic is a free agent after he left Monaco at the end of the season when his contract expired.

He spent more than eight years in France and helped the Principality to win the Ligue 1 title in 2016/17.

At 35 years of age he would be a short-term fix for Klopp. But Subasic would probably be a safer option than the inconsistent Adrian.

A deal for either Subasic or Butland would, however, likely mean the end of the road for Adrian on Merseyside.

The 33-year-old has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Reds after joining them in 2019.

