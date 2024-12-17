Liverpool have been urged to ‘cut their losses’ on big-money striker Darwin Nunez and replace him with a Premier League star who ‘always scores’ against them.

Nunez penned a six-year deal with Liverpool in 2022 after they signed the Uruguay striker from Benfica for an initial £64million, a fee that could eventually rise to a club-record £85m with add-ons. However, at this stage, it’s unlikely that the 25-year-old has activated enough of those clauses just over two years into his arrival on Merseyside.

Nunez was a prolific goalscorer during his time at Benfica, notching 34 times in his final campaign at the club but has failed to reproduce that sort of form in the tougher climate of the Premier League.

He has so far scored 20 goals in the Premier League across his first two seasons at Liverpool and is one of the few players not to have shown any real improvement under Arne Slot, finding the target only three times this term.

To that end, it’s no great surprise that Nunez has started less than half of Liverpool’s league games this season and former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant believes time is very quickly running out for the frontman.

“‘I think Liverpool should cut their losses with Darwin Nunez,” Pennant told Casino Apps. “He cost so much money and is up there with one of Liverpool’s highest-paid players. He’s just not giving Liverpool what they paid for – yes, he works his socks off and the fans love him, bringing something different to the team, but ultimately you want goals.

“Especially for that price tag, you expect returns to justify that fee, I think after this season – which is his third – we’re not going to see any improvement in the fourth or fifth. This is it now, this is the final product of Darwin Nunez. No disrespect to him, but he’s not on the level as a player that Liverpool are as a team.

“Liverpool has had some great number nines in the past, and Nunez falls short of them. I think it’d be wise to offload him somewhere in Europe and invest the money they get for him elsewhere. There was all that chat when he joined being compared to Erling Haaland when he went to Manchester City, but he just hasn’t got up to speed in the Premier League like Haaland has.”

READ MORE ➡️ SIX strikers on Liverpool radar Arne Slot could turn to as Darwin Nunez upgrade

READ MORE ➡️ Six clubs Vinicius Junior could jump ship at Real Madrid for: PSG, two Saudi sides…

Pennant wants Isak at Anfield

In terms of who should replace Nunez on Merseyside, Pennat is convinced that Newcastle forward Alexander isask is the perfect fit for Slot.

The Sweden international has scored 43 goals in 83 appearances for Newcastle over the past three seasons, attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea as a result.

“I think Liverpool should be looking at signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle in January,” Pennant added.

“He scores every time he plays against Liverpool! Not only that, but he’s also a proven goalscorer and is a real handful for defenders.

“His movement is great, he’s quick and can bring in other players as well. He has all the attributes of fantastic number nine.

“That goal against Liverpool recently was all his creation, it was him getting the ball out of his feet and striking it into the back of the net and it’s not the first time we’ve seen that.”

Nunez could get an opportunity in the Liverpool starting XI again on Wednesday night when Slot’s men head to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Latest Liverpool news: Salah contract lift / Reds well short on Alexander-Arnold demands

Liverpool fans have been given an enormous lift over Mo Salah after a Premier League legend dropped bombshell claims that the Egyptian superstar has “renewed his contract for two more seasons”.

While officials at Liverpool have held extensive talks behind the scenes to try and reach an understanding with the Anfield legend, the two parties are yet to strike an agreement that ensures Salah can continue to reign on Merseyside.

Understandably that has caused some panic among supporters, but now an unlikely source, in serial former Manchester City title-winner Sergio Aguero, has spilled the beans and dropped the stunning revelation that Salah’s new deal at Anfield has actually now been agreed upon.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are £100,000 short in their contract negotiations with Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid and Barcelona pursue the England star, according to a damaging report.

As per The Sun, Liverpool have ‘hit a major stumbling block’ in their discussions with Alexander-Arnold due to his wage demands.

The right-back supposedly wants to be paid the same as Salah at £350k a week. Liverpool, in contrast, have offered him a £70k rise on his current £180k salary, which would take him to £250k per week.

As such, Liverpool are £100k a week off striking a contract agreement. Alexander-Arnold knows he is in a strong position as Real Madrid ‘are waiting to offer him what he wants’.

IN FOCUS – Which position should Liverpool prioritise in January?