Liverpool urged to swoop for £100m-rated Man Utd target who’ll ‘be difficult’ for Red Devils to sign

Liverpool and Manchester United should be going after Evan Ferguson according to a pundit

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been urged to sign Evan Ferguson, though transfer insider Ben Jacobs thinks it “will be difficult” for United to come up with £100million.

Ferguson burst onto the scene with three goals and two assists in his first five Premier League games last season. One of the goals and an assist came in games against big sides Arsenal and Liverpool.

He finished the campaign with 10 goals in all competitions and has followed that up with six so far this season.

Those all came before December, meaning Ferguson is without a goal for four months. But having shown a lot of promise, big sides such as United have been linked with him, and with his valuation suggested to be £100million, they could pay that.

Former Ireland international John Giles has stated the Red Devils or Liverpool should still jump at the chance to sign the Brighton star despite the fact he’s in a slump.

“If you’re talking about Manchester United and Liverpool if they’re going to buy a striker, I’d buy him. Without question. Yeah, strikers don’t always have a good time, but when they’re not having a good time is when you really judge them,” Giles said on Off The Ball.

“You can see it in them, they don’t shy away from it, he’s the real McCoy in my opinion. I’d go with him anytime.”

The Reds might be the better placed of the two sides if they want Ferguson, though, as transfer insider Jacobs has suggested United will struggle to come up with the required £100million fee.

‘Difficult’ for United to pay £100million

“Evan Ferguson is a possibility, along with a number of other strikers that are being looked at by Manchester United.

“With Ferguson, the price could well be a stumbling block.

“It’s going to be difficult for Manchester United to find that £100m or so for any one player in any position without outgoings first, which is why we may not know a clearer picture until after the 30th June.”

While United could struggle, Liverpool could have a big sum of money coming their way from the potential sale of Mohamed Salah, though they might look at directly replacing him on the right win if he left.

Brighton in good position

Jacobs also suggests the £100million might not be the exact figure, but the club sold Moises Caicedo for more than that, and it might be fair to say Ferguson has the attributes to have a bigger impact.

“Brighton don’t put valuations on players. So the feeling that Ferguson is £100m is based upon age, potential, profile, demand, and the fact that relatively recently, he signed a new deal,” Jacobs said.

In any case, the club are well set to receive a big fee, as they tend to do when selling players.

“So Brighton are well protected. Then add to that how they handled the Moises Caicedo exit, and it’s logical to think that nobody is going to get Evan Ferguson on the cheap,” Jacobs added.

