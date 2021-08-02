Liverpool urged ‘time is right’ to sell Klopp favourite to West Ham

Liverpool could raise some much-needed transfer funds by selling England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, according to one former Reds star.

The midfielder has been beset by injury issues during his time at Anfield and started only two Premier League games last season. That has led to talk of the Anfield outfit cashing in on the 27-year-old, with Jurgen Klopp’s patience running out in a player he has huge admiration for.

Klopp is looking to raise funds to bolster his squad by getting rid of fringe first-teamers. However, Liverpool are unlikely to recoup anything like the £34million they paid to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal in 2017.

The talented midfielder was tipped for big things when he arrived on Merseyside four years ago. Indeed, he was a regular in Klopp’s side in his first season before injuries began to bite.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered cruciate ligament damage in the Reds’ Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma in April 2018. That injury ruled him out for a year.

He also had another knee injury last season and was ruled out for the first few months of the campaign.

Having dropped down the pecking order in Klopp’s engine room, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been touted as a target for West Ham.

And, according to former Reds right-back Glen Johnson, now is the right time for the midfielder to move on.

“West Ham’s a fantastic football club and they will let Alex enjoy his football,” he told BettingOdds.com.

West Ham the perfect fit

“Obviously the only concern with Ox is that he’s got to stay fit because he’s a fantastic player with bags of energy and great ability. But that’s no good on the treatment table.

“Hopefully his body can get through all of next season. But I think West Ham United and Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a perfect fit.

“Moyes would take the shackles off him, let him go and enjoy himself and see what he can do. Touch wood Alex can stay fit and get back to his best.”

West Ham do, at least, have European football this season after their sixth-placed finish last term.

With the number of increased games, Moyes is looking to bolster his squad across all areas of the pitch.

Oxlade-Chamberlain offers valuable European nous. However, the biggest issue will be keeping him fit long enough to show it.

