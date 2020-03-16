Liverpool urged to accept £140m Real Madrid bid for Klopp favourite

Liverpool have been told that they should accept a bid of £140million for Sadio Mane if Real Madrid submit such an offer.

Mane has been strongly linked with a summer switch to the Bernabeu after a superb season for the Reds, scoring 16 goals and adding eight assists in all competitions this season.

And with Liverpool continuing to be linked with moves for Germany forward Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, it would appear that they are preparing for the prospect that Real could come calling for Mane.

And former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who works as a pundit for ESPN FC, believes it would be a good deal for everyone if Mane attracts a fee of £140m.

“I think you take [£140m],” Hislop told ESPN FC.

“And listen, if you pay £140m for Sadio Mane, I think it’s good business.

“I think he’s an incredible footballer and you understand why clubs like Real Madrid are interested and you understand why Liverpool continue to be linked with Timo Werner, given all of that.

Hislop also commented on the rumours of Mane not getting along with fellow Reds forward Mo Salah, adding: “Listen, strikers not seeing eye to eye, not being friendly off the pitch, is nothing new. Just look at Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham.

“As long as they continue to produce on the park, that’s all that should matter to Jurgen Klopp and to Liverpool and they continue to do that.

“But if a bid that big comes in, yeah it makes it interesting.”

Despite their relative struggles this season, Hislop still sees the attraction of joining a club like Real and states that it could be the right time in Mane’s career to make the switch.

The 27-year-old guided Jurgen Klopp’s men to Champions League glory last season, while their charge towards the Premier League crown has currently been halted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Hislop added: “I still feel that playing for Real Madrid, Real Madrid is still the biggest name in terms of who players want to play for in world football.

“I know this Real Madrid isn’t the Real Madrid of even two or three years ago, but I still feel it has that attraction.

“And if you’re Sadio Mane, as good as it’s been with Liverpool, they’ve won the Champions League, still don’t know what’s going to happen this season but let’s say you win the Premier League, and at your age late 20s Real Madrid comes calling, you understand why you’re prepared to walk away from Anfield.”

Meanwhile, our Liverpool blogger Dave Tindall looks at the current state of play regarding football and coronavirus and runs through some potential outcomes for this season. Read more…