Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has urged the club to re-sign Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazil international has struggled to make any kind of an impact since making his £142million move to the Nou Camp and is currently on loan at German giants Bayer Munich.

Coutinho’s form in the Bundesliga has sent a reminder of his undoubted talents but Barca’s asking price to complete a permanent move to Bavaria means that Bayern are out of the running for his signature – leaving a return to England the most likely destination.

At this stage it would appear that Chelsea are the frontrunners to land the 27-year-old, although there has also been significant interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and even Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton.

However, Thompson has revealed why he thinks Jurgen Klopp should seriously consider bringing the attacking midfielder back to Anfield, with Coutinho notching nine goals and adding eight assists for Bayern this term.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Thompson said: “They are probably looking at that creative midfield player. Would you take Coutinho back? I would, in a heartbeat. I think he’s a creative genius.

“You look back at his Liverpool career and he was absolutely terrific. He’s not too old and I still think he could come back.

“It probably won’t happen but it’s that creative player just off the front three that would probably just tip the balance.”

Bringing back Coutinho would certainly fill a creative hole that his absent from Liverpool’s midfield, although Klopp is more likely to try and fill it with a younger option – with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz continuing to be linked with a move to Merseyside.

Reliable journalist names players Klopp wanted ahead of Salah, Mane

The player Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign for Liverpool ahead of Mohamed Salah has finally been revealed.

The Reds signed the Egypt forward from the Serie A side in 2017 for a bargain £36.9m, rising to £43.9m.

The deal, at the time was a record for Liverpool, and looked to be somewhat of a gamble after Salah’s time at Chelsea had gone wrong.

However, it’s well documented that Klopp wasn’t the one who chose to bring Salah to Anfield, with Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore revealing back in February that the German had to be persuaded to sign the Egyptian by the club’s analytics team, who report in to sporting director Michael Edwards. Read more…