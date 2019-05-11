Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been urged to make a move for Chelsea full-back Reece James.

BBC pundit and former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has picked out 19-year-old James as a player who could take the Premier League by storm, just as he has done in the Championship.

James spent the season on loan at Championship outfit Wigan and played 46 times for Paul Cook’s men earning rave reviews week in week out.

The London-born England U20 star scored three goals and claimed three assists playing as a right-back and in a defensive midfield role.

James was voted Wigan’s Player of the Season, but he has returned to Stamford Bridge and he is under contract until 2022.

Brighton are understood to have had a £10million bid for James turned down, according to The Sun, while the Daily Mail has claimed Manchester United are interested in a £15million bid for the player.

And Lawrenson told the Daily Star he believes Liverpool should kick-start their interest.

“Recruitment is the biggest thing for any club now and I don’t think Klopp will go mad in the transfer market this summer,” said Lawrenson. “But I tell you who I’ve seen – and I don’t think they could easily get him – the right-back at Wigan, on loan from Chelsea, Reece James.

“In that league he makes it look so ridiculously easy. I think he could make the step up.

“But of course he belongs to Chelsea at the moment.”

Klopp spent £75million on the signing of Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, and has pent in excess of £350million since arriving at Anfield in 2015.

Lawrenson added: “If you can spend £75m on one player, but nick someone else on the cheap and put the two together then it can be good business.

“The thing with Andy Robertson is they sold Kevin Stewart to Hull didn’t they. It was virtually pound for pound so what a fantastic deal that was.”