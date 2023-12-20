Liverpool urged to sell Salah for £150m and replace him with former Man City man

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged to bring in former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane if Mohamed Salah leaves for the Saudi Pro League.

Salah is already Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League and is still firing in the goals for the Merseyside club.

The Egypt international has netted 11 goals in 17 league appearances so far this season and has also made seven assists.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi in the summer. Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for the 31-year-old, but they are expected to renew their interest at some point next year.

Salah is under contract with Liverpool until 2025, so next summer would likely represent Liverpool’s last chance to generate a huge fee for his services.

It will be very difficult for Klopp to find a suitable replacement for Salah. One name who has been linked with the Reds, though, is Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The former Man City man has won 15 major trophies in his career and, of course, has plenty of valuable experience in the Premier League.

Liverpool urged to sign Sane to replace Salah

Now, former Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant has called on Klopp to make a move for Sane should Salah leave next year.

Sane left Man City in 2020 to join Bayern Munich. He has 16 goal involvements in 14 appearances this term but as mentioned, has consistently been linked with a potential return to the Premier League in recent years.

Pennant reckons a Liverpool approach for Sane would ‘suit all parties.’

“Replacing a player like Salah will be really difficult, but there are players out there who you could bring in with the money and Liverpool would probably be able to invest in other areas of their team if the fee was large enough,” Pennant said in a recent interview.

“Leroy Sane is a player that I think Liverpool could target if Salah were to leave.

“We saw him at Manchester City and how good he was there, he’s gone on to Bayern Munich and taken his game up a notch, so there are players out there.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be thinking about life after Mo because he isn’t getting any younger. I’m sure they will have players in mind to replace him if and when he moves on.

“Liverpool have had Salah during his best years. He’s probably hit his peak, so a move in the summer could suit all parties.”

‘Great servant’ Salah could leave Liverpool if big Saudi bid comes in

Pennant has also argued that a “big money offer of £100-150m” for Salah from Saudi Arabia would be difficult to turn down.

“When a player gets into his thirties, they always start to think about the time they have left, and you start to visualise the next chapter in their career,” Pennant added.

“Mo Salah has been a great servant for the club since he joined. I wouldn’t say he’s been at the peak of his powers this season.

“He’s scoring a lot of goals, and his stats look great, but you may not see him for eighty minutes and then he’ll pop up with a goal.

“If a big money offer of £100-150m comes in from Saudi Arabia next season, then I think there will have to be a conversation between the club and Mo Salah.”

