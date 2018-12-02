Divock Origi was the late hero for Liverpool as he scored a goal in the sixth minute of added time to propel his side to a crucial derby win over Everton.

England and Everton goalkepeer Jordan Pickford’s costly blunder allowed out-of-favour Origi to carve his own piece of Merseyside history. The close-range goal 45 seconds before the end of four minutes of added time came after Virgil van Dijk’s hopelessly-sliced shot was shovelled onto the crossbar by Pickford when it appeared to be going out. It was a harsh way to end the game for Pickford, who made at least one fantastic save in the first half, but it sparked wild scenes with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp charging into the centre-circle to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who himself had produced a couple of brilliant saves to keep another clean sheet. Here’s how the sides rated…

Liverpool

Alisson Becker: Saved superbly to keep out an Andre Gomes header from point-blank range and subsequently did well to thwart Theo Walcott. Had little to deal with overall. 7/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Some nice contributions in attack, including being involved in the winner, and was generally sound defensively. 6

Joe Gomez: Produced a wonderful clearance off the line when the ball was heading in off Gomes. 7

Virgil Van Dijk: Not quite as composed as usual at the back. Played a key role in the goal, albeit with a mis-kick. 6

Andy Robertson: Lots of endeavour but not as involved in an attacking sense as he sometimes is. 6

Georginio Wijnaldum: Did not really put a foot wrong, without truly shining. 6

Fabinho: Did the more eye-catching work of Liverpool’s midfield two. 7

Xherdan Shaqiri: An energetic display. Failed to convert a good one-on-one opportunity and picked up a booking. 6

Roberto Firmino: Had three unsuccessful attempts on goal and struggled to make much of an impact. 5

Sadio Mane: Fired over in the 12th minute, then struck wide early in the second half when it appeared he perhaps should have done better. Kept causing problems. 7

Mohamed Salah: While he produced some fine touches at times in build-up play, the Egyptian was certainly not at his lethal best. Air-kicked with one attempted shot and later sent a strike wide, before being substituted. 6

Substitutes

Naby Keita (for Shaqiri, 71): Added some drive to the hosts’ midfield. 6

Daniel Sturridge (for Salah, 75): Had one shot blocked. 6

Divock Origi (for Firmino, 84): Almost struck a late winner as his close-range shot cracked against the bar, then delivered one with a header as he took advantage of a Jordan Pickford mistake. 8

Everton

Jordan Pickford: What had been a good performance ended in embarrassment for the England goalkeeper as his fumble was punished by Origi. 5

Seamus Coleman: Went about his defensive duties solidly. 6

Michael Keane: Got away with a what was a rare error in the 54th minute as Mane fired wide. 6

Yerry Mina: Failed to take a good opportunity early on as he headed wide. Sound enough defence-wise. 6

Lucas Digne: A pretty decent display at left-back, containing the threat that came his way. 6

Andre Gomes: Delivered some more impressive work in midfield. Perhaps should have scored when his header was kept out by Alisson. 7

Idrissa Gueye: Hard working as usual. 6

Theo Walcott: Came off just after the hour, having not really managed to make a mark on the game. 5

Gylfi Sigurdsson: Delivered one excellent pass in the first half but was quite quiet overall. 5

Bernard: Lively in flashes – the best of Everton’s front four. 6

Richarlison: Unable to make much of a couple of potentially promising situations in the first half, hitting the turf on both occasions. 5

Substitutes

Ademola Lookman (for Walcott, 63): Did not impose himself on proceedings. 5

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (for Bernard, 89): N/A

Kurt Zouma (for Sigurdsson, 90): N/A