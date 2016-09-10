Liverpool v Leicester ratings: Marvellous Mane, Mahrez off boil

Sadio Mane: Excellent once again for Liverpool

Sadio Mane was the pick of the bunch in an awesome attacking display from Liverpool, while Riyad Mahrez was Leicester’s main struggler.

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet: Still struggling to convince with his distribution and decision-making. Suspect it won’t be long until Loris Karius gets his chance. 5

Nathaniel Clyne: Combined excellently with Mane and his constant surging runs from deep made him a threat going forward. 7

Lucas: Usually a reliable cover option for the Reds, yet his poor ball control gifted Leicester a way back into the game. Redeemed himself slightly afterwards. 5.5

Joel Matip: One of Liverpool’s quieter players at Anfield. Calm, assured and was rock-solid throughout. 7

James Milner: Looked comfortable in left-back role. Provided assist for Liverpool’s opener. 7

Jordan Henderson: Formed a solid partnership with Wijnaldum in midfield and barely gave Leicester a sniff. Missed a big chance, though. 7

Georginio Wijnaldum: Recovered the ball on numerous occasions and created a handful of chances, too. An encouraging display. 7

Adam Lallana: A joy to watch. Now that he is adding goals to his game, he could have a huge influence for both club and country this season. 8

Roberto Firmino:Played an integral part in Liverpool’s slick attacking moves. Took the opening goal really well after a lovely first touch and rounded off with a late second.8

Sadio Mane: Another strong showing by the summer signing who bagged his third goal of the season. A real livewire and a constant threat to the Leicester defence. 9

Daniel Sturridge: Nice movement to help create space for Liverpool’s first and a lovely back-heel to set up Mane for goal number two. An excellent performance. 8

Substitutes

Kevin Stewart(for Wijnaldum, 75′): Put under pressure straight away but dealt with the situation well. 6

Philippe Coutinho (for Sturridge, 75′): The damage was already done before the Brazilian got a little run-out after returning late from internation duty. 6

Leicester

Kasper Schmeichel: Made a couple of decent saves but all credit undone by reckless decision-making off his line. 5.5

Danny Simpson: Tried to provide an attacking outlet down the right but evening cut short with hamstring injury 6

Robert Huth: Struggled to contain Liverpool’s deadly attacking moves. 5

Wes Morgan: Was the better central defender on the day for the Foxes. 6

Christian Fuchs: Tried his best to contain both Clyne and Mane but they proved too much to handle. 6

Danny Drinkwater: Leicester’s best performer at Anfield. Did his usual job of breaking up the play in the centre of the park. 7

Daniel Amartey: Just does not have the same influence on the game as N’Golo Kante does. 5

Marc Albrighton: Ineffective on the left flank. An easy sub to make just after the hour mark. 5

Riyad Mahrez: An unusually quiet display from the Algerian and posed very little threat throughout. 5

Jamie Vardy: His usual lively self and was the grateful recipient of the Lucas error. Still a frustrating evening for the striker, though. 6

Shinji Okazaki: Only notable contribution was to force the mistake from Lucas. Subbed at half-time. 5

Substitutes

Luis Hernandez (for Simpson, 33′): A far more conservative full-back than Simpson. Tried to cause a few problems with his long throws. 6

Ahmed Musa (for Okazaki, 45′): Linked up slightly better with Vardy than Okazaki did. 6

Leonardo Ulloa (for Albrighton, 65′): Made very little impact. 5

Mark Scott