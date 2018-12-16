Manchester United produced another cumbersome display as they were beaten 3-1 at Anfield by league leaders Liverpool.

The home side took the lead through Sadio Mane in the first half, but United answered back as Jesse Lingard capitalised on an error from Alisson.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side were not to be denied three deserved points, as Xherdan Shaqiri netted twice in the second half to help fire the Reds to a 3-1 win.

LIVERPOOL

ALISSON BECKER: Having saved Liverpool’s Champions League bacon in midweek, the Brazilian’s composure on the ball was matched by unwanted complacency as he failed to deal with Romelu Lukaku’s first-half cross and Jesse Lingard scored. Did not have much else to do other than that. 5

NATHANIEL CLYNE: Handed his first Premier League start since May, the marauding right-back was an attacking threat and held his own defensively in an impressive display. 7

DEJAN LOVREN: One of four changes to the Napoli match, he did his job when required but wasted a great chance to make it 2-0 and is not always the most reassuring presence. 6

VIRGIL VAN DIJK: The world’s most expensive defender showed his class, bossing Lukaku with relative ease and providing an attacking threat. 7

ANDREW ROBERTSON: Although his set-pieces were not great, the impressive left-back did his work diligently and was a force down the flank. 7

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM: A solid presence on the ball, he rarely looked flustered in the heart of the Liverpool midfield. 7

FABINHO: The former Manchester United target was brought into the side on Sunday and added energy, bite and some guile, with his fine pass leading to Sadio Mane’s opener. 8

NABY KEITA: Another added to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, he was a pest but Liverpool needed more as the match wore on. 6

MOHAMED SALAH: While this was a seventh match in which he failed to score or assist a goal against the big six, it was not for lack of trying. 7

ROBERTO FIRMINO: Movement off the ball was as impressive as his hunger on it, unsettling the United backline. 7

SADIO MANE: A nuisance from the outset, he produced a lovely touch and finish under pressure to put Liverpool ahead. Great work down the left brought the second goal that killed off the visitors. 8

SUBSTITUTIONS

XHERDAN SHAQIRI (for Keita, 70): Justified his introduction within minutes, with his deflected shot going in off the underside of the United bar. Shaqiri wrapped up victory with another. 8

JORDAN HENDERSON (for Mane, 84): Allowed Liverpool to see out the match. 6

MANCHESTER UNITED

DAVID DE GEA: Fumed at United’s defence after conceding Mane’s opener and, as so often, produced a number of decent saves. Could do nothing to prevent Shaqiri’s deflected efforts. 7

DIOGO DALOT: A few nervy moments from the teenager, who was an attacking outlet down the right before his half-time withdrawal. 5

MATTEO DARMIAN: Did a solid job on the right-hand side of United’s back three, then again as right-back when United switched formation at the break. 6

ERIC BAILLY: Parachuted into the starting line-up after Chris Smalling pulled out due to an injury in the warm-up, he started sloppily. Unfortunate to turn in Shaqiri’s second. 5

VICTOR LINDELOF: Back in the side after a groin injury, the ring rust was evident at Anfield. 5

ASHLEY YOUNG: Often does a good job at full-back but showed the awareness of a winger when letting Mane in to open the scoring. Some good moments and unlucky that Shaqiri’s shot went in off him for Liverpool’s second goal. 6

NEMANJA MATIC: Cumbersome and slow in possession, he is not in the best of form right now. 4

ANDER HERRERA: Relishes such occasions and a pain to play against, breaking up the play but creating little. 5

JESSE LINGARD: Subject of criticism for launching a clothing line, quietened some of the detractors by drawing United level. Impact waned as match wore on. 6

MARCUS RASHFORD: Looked United’s biggest threat in the first half but tailed off. 5

ROMELU LUKAKU: Offside as Young’s early free-kick went in – the only impact he had on the match until his cross was spilt and Lingard scored. Bossed by Van Dijk. 4

SUBSTITUTIONS

MAROUANE FELLAINI (for Dalot, 46): Introduced to solidify the midfield and change to a back four, the imposing midfielder failed to make a telling impact. 5

ANTHONY MARTIAL (for Herrera, 79): A late roll of the dice that came moments before Shaqiri’s second. 5

JUAN MATA (for Lingard, 85): An even later change with the game over. 5