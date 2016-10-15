Liverpool v Man Utd wage war: Klopp & £16m-a-year Jose top pay

A look at the money behind Monday’s Liverpool v Manchester United clash and are United’s players “vastly overpaid?”

Two of world football’s biggest clubs clash on Monday night when Manchester United visit Anfield in what could be a classic.

Liverpool will start the game as clear favourites, with Jurgen Klopp’s men in fine form and looking like a much better team than their fierce rivals right now.

On paper, though, United should be superior, because Jose Mourinho and his side are significantly more expensive.

Not only do they have the world’s one and only £89m player in midfielder Paul Pogba, United have nine players earning at least £100,000 a week.

Pogba is naturally at the top of the pay scale – in terms of players at least – with a weekly wage of £275,000.

Captain Wayne Rooney is second on £260,000, while summer signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic earns a cool quarter of a million every seven days.

Goalkeeper David de Gea is on £200,000, as are Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger, despite the midfield duo starting just one Premier League game between them so far this season.

United’s other six-figure earners are Juan Mata (£140,000), Ashley Young (£110,000) and Morgan Schneiderlin (£100,000).

The highest-paid member of staff at Old Trafford is the manager, Jose Mourinho, who is on a £16.25m-a-year deal, which works out at £312,500 a week.

Liverpool also pay their manager more than any of their players, with Jurgen Klopp’s weekly wage £221,000.

Sadio Mane’s £125,000 deal is the biggest among the playing staff at Anfield, although James Milner and Daniel Sturridge come close on £120,000.

Joel Matip (£112,000), Jordan Henderson (£100,000) and Roberto Firmino (also £100,000) are Liverpool’s other main men in terms of money.

English football’s colour of money is very much red based on these #LFC and #MUFC weekly wages! ?? #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/pyXH9d34wz — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 14, 2016

Based on the figures above, many United players are vastly overpaid.

However, some arguably deserve more. For example, wonderkid Marcus Rashford is only on £20,000, while Anthony Martial could also probably get an improvement on his current £65,000 deal elsewhere.

Similarly, Liverpool playmakers Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana are probably worth more than their current weekly wages of £75,000 and £65,000 respectively.

Liverpool this week moved to introduce a salary cap at youth level and, although they do not officially have one in place for the first team, the Reds appear to be doing an excellent job of keeping their weekly spending under control.

Robert Summerscales – Editor at CaughtOffside.com