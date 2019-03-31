Mohamed Salah may be on the longest goalscoring drought of his Liverpool career but he played a huge part in keeping their title hopes alive in a last-gasp 2-1 win over Tottenham.

It appeared Jurgen Klopp’s side were about to hand the initiative to Manchester City after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s first-half header, leaving the Reds level on 77 points but significantly behind on goal difference.

However, Salah – now eight matches without finding the net – popped up at the far post to head goalwards; Hugo Lloris could only palm out weakly and Toby Alderweireld got himself in an horrendous mess to divert it back past his goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

Here’s how the players rated…

Liverpool

Alisson Becker: Looked edgy early on but was untested until the second half, when he held firm to deny Kane but was undone by Moura. 5 (out of 10)

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Did his defensive work well, got into good attacking positions and seemed to fancy his chances of scoring directly from a corner. 7

Virgil Van Dijk: Read the game superbly and kept Kane quiet, although there was the odd misplaced pass. 7

Joel Matip: Looked steady alongside the rock-solid Van Dijk. 7

Andy Robertson: Made great use of the space he was afforded and delivered a perfect cross for Firmino to head the opener. 8

James Milner: A typical hard-working display, with committed runs and some good delivery. 7

Jordan Henderson: Was always in support as Liverpool attacked but did occasionally lose possession. 6

Georginio Wijnaldum: Showed tenacity and drive in the midfield. 6

Mohamed Salah: His non-stop performance did not end his goal drought but forced the late winner. 7

Roberto Firmino: Liverpool’s biggest threat in the box, his runs kept Spurs on their toes and he took his goal expertly. 8

Sadio Mane: Showed determination in defence and attack and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a fine effort that curled narrowly wide. 7

Substitutes:

Divock Origi (for Henderson, 77): Gave Liverpool a bit more thrust up front as they chased a winner. 6

Fabinho (for Milner, 77): Brought more energy to the midfield in the closing stages. 6

Dejan Lovren (for Salah, 90): Came on to ensure Liverpool protected their last-gasp lead. 6

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris: Could do little about Firmino’s opener but dealt poorly with Salah’s late header, leading to Toby Alderweireld’s own goal. 6

Kieran Trippier: Got caught between the full-back and wing-back roles, allowing Robertson too much space. 5

Toby Alderweireld: Did well to keep up with Liverpool’s front men and was unlucky with the late own goal. 6

Davinson Sanchez: Played centrally, the busiest of the Spurs defenders when they had five on the field, and coped well. 7

Jan Vertonghen: Did as much as anyone to ensure Salah endured a frustrating afternoon. 6

Danny Rose: A fine outlet for Spurs on the left, timing runs well and delivering dangerous crosses. 7

Christian Eriksen: Showed determination and drive to help drag Spurs back into the game. 7

Moussa Sissoko: Gave good support to attacks and broke up play but spurned a good chance late on. 6

Dele Alli: Unable to impose himself on the game and showed only glimpses of his quality. 5

Harry Kane: Was almost anonymous in the first half but later showed his class by testing Alisson and producing a fine pass in the build-up to the equaliser. 6

Lucas Moura: Was Spurs’ most positive attacking player and the equaliser was good reward for a positive display. 7

Substitutes:

Son Heung-min (for Sanchez, 69): Entered just before the equaliser and brought fresh energy for the closing stages. 6

Ben Davies (for Moura, 82): Came on in an attempt to shore up the defence late on. 6

Fernando Llorente (for Eriksen, 90): Entered too late to make an impact. 5