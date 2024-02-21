Liverpool very keen on Crystal Palace star as chances of beating Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham to deal are assessed

Liverpool are ready to make a firm approach to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer and are hopeful of beating Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea to the signing of England regular, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Clubs are currently formulating their lists of number-one targets for the summer window at the end of the current campaign, with defence an area of improvement shared by multiple clubs.

Having emerged as a key player for Crystal Palace and forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England plans, Guehi has admirers at several clubs.

Palace have been clear they will not sell until after this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament and were quick to dismiss any potential attempts in the January market.

Chelsea have a long-term admiration of Guehi and have him listed as a potential option with their spending set to restart after a quiet winter window.

His style, age and homegrown status are all big ticks for the Blues, who see him as an ideal candidate to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Liverpool to rival Chelsea for Marc Guehi

It is a move that would interest the defender as he is a product of the Chelsea youth academy and has a strong admiration of the club.

However, Chelsea face stiff competition with from several Premier League clubs and sides in Europe keeping a close eye.

Liverpool are very keen and are looking likely to make an attempt to bring him in when the summer window lands.

Another defensive partner for Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate is the top priority for the club, behind securing their replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who announced last month that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Spurs have also had an eye on Guehi and sources say he is of interest to AC Milan who have seen similar success with fellow England international Fikayo Tomori.

It is expected that Palace will demand a high fee and this may put the Italian club out of the race. The Eagles are in a strong position and have the nine-cap international nailed down to a deal running until June 2026.

They have been clear to suitors that they expect to receive their full valuation for the player in the event of a move away from Selhurst Park.

