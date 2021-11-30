There’s the small matter of a Merseyside derby in this week’s midweek round of Premier League Predictions, with Jurgen Klopp tipped to best Rafa Benitez at Goodison, while there’s disagreement on Leeds v Crystal Palace and Manchester United’s home clash with Arsenal.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of midweek predictions are from Scousers RATS, who have just been signed to This Feeling records and are generating plenty of hype with their new single Patsy Decline. You can watch them on YouTube here, while you can also listen right here.



There are Everton AND Liverpool fans in the band, so rivalries are sure to be fierce ahead of Wednesday night’s big derby clash!

But can they celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Last time out frontman Glenn from psychedelic rock band Solar Eyes was in the hotseat. You can see how they both fared right here.

Matchday 14

Newcastle v Norwich (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

RATS: 2-1

Rob: 2-2

Leeds v Crystal Palace (Tuesday, 8.15pm)

RATS: 2-2

Rob: 2-1

Southampton v Leicester (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

RATS: 0-3

Rob: 2-3

Watford v Chelsea (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

RATS: 0-4

RATS: 0-4

Rob: 0-3

West Ham v Brighton (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

RATS: 3-2

Rob: 3-1

Wolves v Burnley (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

RATS: 2-0

Rob: 2-1

Aston Villa v Manchester City (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

RATS: 0-2

Rob: 1-3

Everton v Liverpool (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

RATS: 0-3

[Note – Allan, the drummer in the band, is an Everton fan, but he thinks it will finish 3-1 to Liverpool]

Rob: 1-3

Tottenham v Brentford (Thursday, 7.30pm)

RATS: 2-1

Rob: 3-1

Manchester United v Arsenal (Thursday, 8.15pm)

RATS: 1-1

Rob: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Liverpool and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

RATS: Football’s a big thing in our city so it’s impossible to get away from. Started watching Liverpool with my dad when Michael Owen was still banging them in.

I’d have to say the best memory growing up with football was the Istanbul comeback, don’t think you’ll ever see anything like it again.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

RATS: 1 Steven Gerrard, 2 Mo Salah, 3 Luis Suarez, 4 Xabi Alonso, 5 Fernando Torres.

Best Liverpool team in living memory

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

RATS: This is 100% the best Liverpool team I’ve ever seen, I think the way we play with our strongest starting 11 we can win anything!

I’d be happy with any kind of silverware but obviously I want the prem or the champions league and we are looking decent in both at the minute 🤞

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

RATS: I’d have to say Bayern Munich. They charge 100 quid or something mad like that for a season ticket. That’s how it should be!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

RATS: It’s been a proper buzz the last few months to be honest, been up to all sorts! Going on tour with DMA’S and playing in Ally Pally and the Echo arena have deffo been the highlight so far.

Been doing our own headline tour with ‘This Feeling’ which has been boss as well, special when you’re playing miles from home and seeing people sing the tunes back to you, nothing like it.

Just released our brand new single ‘Patsy Decline’. It’s our first release with ‘This Feeling Records’ and you can stream it everywhere now.

