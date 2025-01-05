Liverpool and Manchester United appear to have the green light to battle for the ideal signing of a Premier League defender after a deal for his replacement was fully agreed.

Liverpool and Man Utd are both on the hunt for a new addition in the left-back/left wing-back positions for wildly differing reasons. Liverpool are seeking a long-term heir to Andy Robertson who has shown signs of decline this term. Man Utd, meanwhile, require a specialist left wing-back for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

One player both clubs have taken a keen interest in is Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth appear to be gearing up for Kerkez’s sale after agreeing a deal to sign his replacement.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Bournemouth agree deal to sign Julio Soler from Lanus as new full-back, done deal – here we go.”

Bournemouth will sign the 19-year-old Paraguayan left-back for a fee of £6m that could rise to £12m pending add-ons.

A subsequent update from the trusted reporter revealed Soler will arrive in England today (Sunday) to undergo a medical and finalise the deal.

Soler’s impending arrival is a not-so-subtle clue Kerkez will be on the move in the near future.

Indeed, when covering the Soler agreement, the Manchester Evening News outright stated the teenager is Kerkez’s ‘replacement.’

Latest on Milos Kerkez future

TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth will command a fee in the region of £40m when cashing in on the Hungarian.

The Cherries would prefer to keep Kerkez for the remainder of the season, though if Liverpool and/or Man Utd bid in January, they’ll already have the player’s heir in the building and could greenlight a sale.

Kerkez recently signed with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency. We understand the decision to change representation was with a view to Kerkez securing a transfer out of Bournemouth at some stage in 2025.

Man Utd and Liverpool are both huge admirers of Kerkez and the Red Devils in particular are desperate to add a left-sided defender for the wing-back role this month.

The Athletic’s James Pearce stated on Boxing Day that Liverpool could be content to wait until the summer before signing Robertson’s heir

If Man Utd move for for a different left wing-back – Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and Nuno Mendes (PSG) are shortlisted too – Liverpool can afford to wait six months for Kerkez.

But if Man Utd step up their pursuit of the Bournemouth man in January, Liverpool may be forced to act six months ahead of time.

The Reds do have a recent history of making major signings in January upon learning of rival interest in their target.

Indeed, Liverpool moved for Luis Diaz in the winter window of 2022 after Tottenham entered the frame. One year later, Liverpool acted fast to land Cody Gakpo after Man Utd explored a deal for the Dutchman.

Latest Man Utd, Liverpool news – Rashford talks / Pitaluga sale

In other news, AC Milan have reportedly held talks over the loan signing of Marcus Rashford in January.

United are willing to sanction a loan exit, though only if it contains a suitable option/obligation to buy.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have sealed the permanent sale of Marcelo Pitaluga in an unusual deal.

The Reds have agreed to forego receiving a transfer fee for the goalkeeper in favour of inserting a hefty 40 percent sell-on clause into the agreement. Full details on Pitaluga’s sale can be found here.