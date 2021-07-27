Liverpool have ended interest in Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa, partly because they deem his transfer fee too expensive, a report claims.

The 23-year-old initially caught the eye at former club Fiorentina after coming through their youth ranks. As a result of his rise, Juventus snapped him up on loan in October last year and he has not looked back. In fact, he scored 15 goals and assisted 11 others in 46 appearances last season.

Following that form, Chiesa cemented his rising status in Europe with two goals in Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

As such, several clubs, including Liverpool have reportedly registered serious interest in the forward.

Indeed, Liverpool reportedly faced transfer rejection after sending a €100million (£86million) offer for him.

Sky Sports News now reports that the Reds have walked away completely from a potential deal.

Not only will he prove too expensive for the Anfield club, but he is only one year into his two-year loan deal at Juve.

The Turin side also plan to sign Chiesa to a permanent contract next summer. That would offer a further complication and risk for Liverpool.

The Reds are likely to dwindle their attacking ranks with Xherdan Shaqiri’s exit. The Switzerland international, who also starred at Euro 2020, has told the club’s board of his desire for a new challenge.

Liverpool have accepted his wishes and Napoli and Lazio have come forward as potential transfer suitors.

However, Sky Sports News adds that Liverpool are not planning to be ‘particularly active’ as regards adding to their attack.

As well as having their current options at their disposal, they believe there is a ‘lack of availability’ in the market.

Chelsea also reportedly have interest in Chiesa, as boss Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his attack.

Van Dijk set for Liverpool return

Elsewhere, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Virgil van Dijk will make his comeback from injury on Thursday.

The centre-back has not played since October, when he suffered a knee injury in a challenge with Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

He made the tough decision to miss the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 campaign. That call came as he reached the final stages of his recovery.

However, he is now ready for some minutes in a pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin.