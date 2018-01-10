Liverpool want Dutch destroyer as €45m Emre Can replacement

Liverpool are set to spring something of a transfer surprise by swooping for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, according to reports in Italy.

Fresh from selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for a fee that could reach £142million, the Reds are in no mood to rest on their laurels with R.IT Sports, via Calciomercato, claiming Jurgen Klopp is ready to activate the €45million buyout clause in Strootman’s contract.

Although nothing is confirmed at this stage, the news will come as something of a surprise given the player has long been linked with a move for Manchester United, and in particular, during Louis van Gaal’s time in charge.

The Holland midfielder, however, has struggled with injuries during his time in Serie A, having only made 108 appearances during his five seasons with the Giallarosi.

But with Emre Can looking increasingly likely to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season – with Juventus his preferred destination – Klopp needs a solid midfielder to come into the midfield to compliment and provide cover for incoming arrival Naby Keita.

Liverpool have already poached Roma over the past year with Mohamed Salah arriving at Anfield for a bargain £36.9million.

