Liverpool’s transfer plans revolve around strong interest in bringing three players to the club from the Bundesliga, according to various reports.

The Reds could be on the verge of losing out on their first domestic title in 30 years, with the Premier League in talks over how to conclude the season after all football was suspended.

But having only dropped five points in the Premier League all season, the Reds will hope the season will resume at one point and allow them to claim the six more points they need to guarantee their title of champions of England.

In the meantime, however, Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards are said to have pushed forward with their summer transfer plans – and the Reds are said to have three Bundesliga talents right at the top of their summer wishlist.

Top of their shopping list, according to The Athletic, is Timo Werner, with their interest in the RB Leipzig striker extremely well documented.

Werner is hot property around Europe, given that he has a €60m release clause – which may be even lower than that. Considering he has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, it seems a price well worth paying.

Reports earlier in the month indicated that Liverpool held a strong interest in the German, who has described them as the best team in the world and Klopp as the world’s best coach. And Werner has since continued that charm offensive with more comments seemingly intended to catch Liverpool’s attention.

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Werner have been given a further boost with Chelsea said to have pulled out of the running and instead turning their focus towards a Ligue 1 hitman.

In addition, Klopp is said to have identified Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho, whom has also been linked.

But with Sancho carrying a likely £100m price tag – and seemingly destined for Manchester United instead – Klopp and Co believe Jamaica international winger Bailey – priced at nearer the £50m mark, would represent better value for money.

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool will face strong competition for Bailey from Chelsea and also United – assuming the latter don’t land Sancho – but it is the Reds who lead the way with the 22-year-old seen as both a star of the future and someone who can play back-up to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah next season.

Bailey only renewed his contract until 2023 in August and is rated in the €60m bracket by the German club.

The Reds will also face strong competition for their third transfer target in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, who has been earning race reviews in the Bundesliga this season.

The powerful Swiss midfielder is being seen as a long-term replacement by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for aging midfielder Nemanja Matic, who despite being offered a new deal by United, could yet be allowed to leave.

But according to Sky in Germany, Liverpool are also strongly interested in signing the midfielder, who carries a £40m price tag.

Monchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl has, however, outlined his confidence of keeping the player, saying recently: “I think that there is a very good chance that Denis will still be with us next year if we qualify for the Champions League.”

But if Gladbach miss out on the top four – they are currently fourth, two points clear of Bayer Leverkusen – it’s claimed they will sell the player for a reported fee of £40m.

However, if Liverpool were to pursue their interest – and it’s reported Klopp wants him as cover and competition for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson – it’s claimed an offer of £40m could convince them to sell.