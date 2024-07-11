Liverpool have put the wheels in motion to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz this summer, though face a tough battle to sign the Galatasaray attacker with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund also in the mix, the chairman of a Turkish club has revealed.

The Merseysiders are now in a new era with Arne Slot having stepped into the sizeable shoes vacated by Jurgen Klopp and with the Dutchman hoping he can not just maintain the German’s legacy, but build on it. Arriving from Feyenoord with a record of two trophies in the last two seasons, Slot has been chosen for the similar tactical approach and the way in which he man-manages his players, giving Liverpool a belief that not too much will need to change during a very obvious period of transition for the club.

Like any new manager though, Slot will want to stamp his own mark on the Liverpool side. And TEAMtalk understands that, in preliminary talks between Slot, CEO of football, Michael Edwards, and sporting director, Richard Hughes, the new Reds manager has recommended two signings of utmost priority this summer, namely a left-sided centre-half and a holding midfielder to properly replace Fabinho.

However, Liverpool also have their eyes on other new additions too and Slot knows he will likely need to sign a new goalkeeper with Adrian this week confirming his return to Real Betis, while current Reds No 2, Caoimhin Kelleher, is also pushing to leave Merseyside.

Slot, though, is also thought to be weighing up potential additions to his attack, especially due to ongoing speculation over the future of Luis Diaz and amid claims Cody Gakpo will be used in a new role next season.

Liverpool transfers: Reds learn price to sign Turkey star Yilmaz

The Reds were previously linked with Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, who was offered as a potential transfer option for the Reds late last month with the Magpies needing to fall in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Ultimately their asking price, together with their request to take Jarell Quansah to St James’ Park as part of any deal, failed to see the talks get off the ground.

And while Newcastle ultimately appeased PSR regulations by selling Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton, the prospect of Gordon return to Merseyside lit a spark inside both the player and Reds boss Slot.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that a future move from Liverpool for Gordon later this summer cannot be entirely ruled out.

Newcastle’s £80m valuation for the winger makes any move difficult to say the least, though a cheaper option could open up in the form of Galatasaray attacker Yilmaz, who scored seven times and added 12 assists for his club last season from 55 appearances.

Already linked with a move to Liverpool this summer after starring for Turkey at Euro 2024, the chairman of the 24-year-old’s former club, Ankara Keciorengucu, has now confirmed the Merseysiders’ interest.

And with the Turkish second tier side owed a cut of any sale, he has revealed both Liverpool, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have expressed their interest in signing Yilmaz this summer.

“We have 20 percent of Baris Alper Yilmaz’s share but Galatasaray has not requested a meeting with us on this issue,” Keciorengucu chairman Sedat Tahiroglu said.

“I hear Liverpool and Arsenal want him but I know [new Borussia Dortmund coach] Nuri Sahin definitely wants him. I don’t think the price will be €50m. He can be sold for around €30m (£25.3m).”

Revealing why his next choice of clubs is important not just for the player, but for all of Turkish football, Tahiroglu added: “The path needs to be paved for young people for Turkish football. Hopefully he will make the decision that is good for him.

“The money is not important. The important thing is for Baris Alper to go to a team where he will be successful because he will be the face of Turkey.”