Liverpool warned by Dortmund over Christian Pulisic move

Liverpool have been told to forget about signing Christian Pulisic any time soon by the USA star’s club Borussia Dortmund.

With Philippe Coutinho out for six weeks with an ankle injury and with Sadio Mane set to miss a month in late January due to African Cup of Nations duty, Pulisic has emerged as Liverpool’s main transfer target.

The Reds reportedly had a bid of around £11million rejected by the Bundesliga club for the winger over the summer.

But reports this week suggest the American is still top of Jurgen Klopp’s wish list, with the Reds ready to offer around £25million in a bid to tempt the Bundesliga giants to sell.

But sporting director Michael Zorc has delivered a withering assessment of Liverpool’s chances of signing the player.

He told German newspaper Bild: “It’s not worth the effort for Liverpool.”

The 18-year-old has scored two goals and assisted five in 14 appearances in all competitions, and has impressed in his breakthrough campaign in the Dortmund first team.