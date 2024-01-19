Liverpool warned of ‘huge interest’ in 14-goal winger; Barcelona to enter bidding war with Reds

Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal for BK Hacken winger Momodou Sonko but have been warned of the ‘huge interest’ in his signature.

The talented 18-year-old has impressed for the Swedish side in the Europa League this season, catching the attention of several top clubs.

Sonko broke into the BK Hacken first team in 2022. He has gone on to make 44 senior appearances, scoring an impressive 14 goals in the process.

This winter, rumours have been circulating that Liverpool are interested in the teenager, while Barcelona have also been named as potential suitors.

In a recent interview, Sonko admitted he was aware of the interest from the two European giants, but refused to say which club he would prefer to join.

“If Jurgen Klopp were to call me privately, I would laugh. It is quite unlikely,” Sonko smiles. “It is easier for him to reach my agents than me.

“I have some (family members) who are Liverpool fans, and some Barca fans. They want me to go to the club they support. It’s kind of funny.”

Sonko is ‘no cheap player,’ says sporting director

BK Hacken’s sporting director, Martin Ericsson, has now hinted that he expects Sonko to join a big European club in the future.

He says, however, that the Swedish club will not be be forced into selling their prized asset on the cheap, especially with a bidding war potentially on the cards.

“There’s really nothing new here (regarding Sonko’s exit). We are still in a good dialogue, but nothing is finished,” Ericsson told Fotbolskanalen.

“The interest is huge. Then, it must be said that there have been some other young players who end up in the spotlight in Sweden. But the interest is great.

“I think everyone understands that this is no cheap player. I think that pretty much all the big clubs in Europe know who ‘Mommo’ is and have followed him.

“But there are a lot of things that have to fall into place for it to become a deal.”

Previous reports have claimed that BK Hacken value Sonko at approximately £6m, but it’s now thought that the figure is closer to £7.5m.

If a bidding war does commence between the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona, his price tag could ultimately end up being much higher.

