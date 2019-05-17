Liverpool watch former Man Utd flop, two midfielders in £146m mission

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent scouts to monitor three Lyon stars including a former Man Utd flop, according to a report.

Having missed out by the narrowest of margins in a thrilling title race, Jurgen Klopp still has a chance to win his first trophy with the Reds in the Champions League final.

The German is nonetheless expected to try and strengthen his squad in the summer window, with cover needed for a variety of positions.

One of those is a creative midfielder, with Liverpool having arguably not signed a direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho who left for Barcelona in a £142m move.

Transfer outlet Mercato365 claims that the Reds are after a Lyon trio – namely Houssem Aouar, Tanguy Ndombele and former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay.

The report states that Aouar in particular is the one who has been heavily scouted by the Merseysiders and has caught the eye with his performances.

The 20-year-old has been impressive for the Ligue 1 side, notching seven goals and seven assists in 35 league appearances this term.

It was claimed last month that Klopp was ready to step up Liverpool’s interest in signing Lyon’s Aouar this summer in what could be a £36m deal.

Depay meanwhile has also been heavily linked with an exit having amassed eight goals and nine assists in Ligue 1, and a £40m price tag has been touted for him in the past.

Ndombele continues to be tipped to leave this summer – with Manchester United and Manchester City linked – and he apparently carries a £70m valuation.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal and United scouts were present at the game, with Moussa Dembele the subject of interest from both.

