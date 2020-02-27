Noel Whelan believes that Liverpool are well placed to sign Birmingham City midfield sensation Jude Bellingham this summer.

The former Leeds United striker, who was speaking exclusively to Football Insider correspondent Dylan Childs, tipped the 16-year-old to make the switch to Anfield this summer – predicting that the Championship side would look to cash in on the youngster.

The England Under-17 international, who has been likened to Steven Gerrard, is one of the most sought after young players in English football, with Manchester United and Tottenham also predicted to make a bid for his services come the end of the season.

The report adds that an offer in the region of £30million is likely to be enough to prize Bellingham away from St Andrew’s, although that could fee could rise as high as £50m with add-ons inserted.

When asked if Bellingham, who turns 17 in June, is currently at the level required at Anfield, Whelan told Football Insider: “If Liverpool are looking at him they have not just looked at him once. They will be tracking his career and development at Birmingham and they will not buy a player for no reason. They add players that will add quality and give them four, five years of their career.

“It does not surprise me because he is only going to get better and he will get better at a big club.

“I am sure Birmingham will end up selling because a player that commands that amount of money – a club like Birmingham needs that to progress their team. What they could do with the money is a hell of a lot.”