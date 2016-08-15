Liverpool were wrong to sell Joe Allen, says Thompson

Liverpool could be left to rue the decision to sell midfielder Joe Allen this season, according to former assistant boss and TV pundit Phil Thompson.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Stoke in a £13million deal this summer after finding first-team football had to come by at Anfield.

But after Allen impressed during Wales’ Euro 2016 progress to the semi-finals, Liverpool legend Thompson was convinced the player should have been given a fresh start at Anfield.

“I was really disappointed to see him [Allen] leave Liverpool,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I thought this was made for him, I thought this was his time.

“He had a terrific Euros and I thought that would persuade Jurgen Klopp to say ‘you’re going to stay at this football club’.”

Allen made 132 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions during his time on Merseyside and scored seven goals.