Liverpool to end Werner move unless Leipzig bow to dramatic drop in fee

Liverpool will end their interest in Timo Werner unless RB Leipzig agree with the Reds’ new valuation of “significantly less” than €30million for the striker, according to reports.

Liverpool have been strongly linked for months with a move for the 24-year-old but speculation has risen since his return to Bundesliga action in the past few weeks.

It emerged recently that Werner had held talks with Liverpool, who were said to be favourites, but it was revealed earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp’s side are unwilling to meet his £50million release clause.

Instead, the Daily Mirror now reports that the Anfield club will call off their pursuit of the striker unless Leipzig agree to a significant price drop, which is unlikely.

Indeed, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Bild in Germany: “[Werner’s price] won’t get any cheaper. We will not sell a player below value if he is under contract for more than a year.

As such, the Daily Mirror adds that Werner is faced with a decision; either spend one more season in Leipzig – after which time his release clause will drop to around £35million – or look elsewhere.

Barcelona and Inter Milan are said to be keen but, as well as Liverpool, they are aware that the transfer market will be skewed by the financial impact of the global health crisis.

Liverpool are expected to face a shortfall of at least £100million in the next 12 months.

Should Werner, who has 30 goals for Leipzig this season, stay in his native Germany, the Bundesliga club will be forced to revise the £35million release clause and their own valuation, given that he will be edging closer to the end of his contract.

Leipzig were held to a 2-2 draw by Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, with Liverpool loanee Marco Grujic scoring for the capital side.