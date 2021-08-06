A potential Liverpool deal for a West Ham target makes more sense than you might have thought, though bringing Saul Niguez to Anfield has been deemed highly unlikely.

If recent headlines in the transfer window are anything to go by, Liverpool fans may be forgiven for fearing the worst next season. Man Utd have landed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, while Chelsea’s pursuit of Romelu Lukaku is ramping up.

Both those clubs could be outdone, however, if Man City succeed in landing England pair Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

British transfer records are expected to be smashed this summer, but not at Anfield.

Instead, Liverpool have tended to sign players entering their prime with a view to them becoming world class at Anfield. Ibrahima Konate’s arrival for £36m was another example of that.

One player recently revealed to be on their radar that would fit that bill is West Ham winger, Jarrod Bowen.

The 24-year-old might not be the type of eye-catching name to get fans’ pulses racing, though Diogo Jota’s instant impact again showed Liverpool rarely get it wrong in the market.

Now, the Mirror’s northern football expert, David Maddock, has insisted a deal could yet be made this summer after outlining why it makes perfect sense after looking beyond the obvious.

“On the surface, it seems left field,” said Maddock. “But scratch a little deeper, and you can see why Liverpool would be interested.

“His stats impress a club that do massive homework on players across Europe.

“Two-footed, so can play either side of a three, and work rate impressive, which would interest Klopp.”

Liverpool are due to be without both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the 2021 AFCON in January. As such, a new face could arrive before the window closes to ensure depth is on the books.

Liverpool, Saul deal would be “dead money”

While a deal for Bowen would seem to make sense, Maddock believes the speculation linking the Reds with Saul Niguez will come to nothing.

Outlining why the Atletico midfielder wouldn’t be the right fit, Maddock added; “He will be 27 before the end of the year, and that is the wrong age profile for Liverpool.

“They who look to sign between the ages of 21-24 in the explosive positions of midfield and attack.

“The fee would need to be low to counter that. But Atletico Madrid are said to want to £45m, which would be dead money given he’d be too old to sell on at the end of any contract. That said, he’s got quality.”

