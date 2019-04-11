Liverpool whizkid rejects new five-year Anfield contract

Highly-rated Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho has rejected the offer a fresh contract at Anfield.

The 18-year-old was not allowed to go out on loan in January, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp planning to use him in his first-team plans in the second half of the season.

However, the Portugal Under-20 winger has only been given one sub appearance in the Premier League and a single start in the FA Cup.

Clubs in Germany, Spain, France and Portugal are all reportedly monitoring his situation and bids are expected to be launched in the summer.

Camacho has just one year remaining on his current Liverpool contract and has been offered a fresh five-year deal.

But he could sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January 2020 – if the Merseysiders decide not to cash in this summer.

Sporting Lisbon are said to be leading the chase for the teenager, with the Portuguese giants reportedly ready to offer regular first-team football in his preferred left-wing position – with Klopp starting him at right-back in the FA Cup loss at Wolves.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!