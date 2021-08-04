Liverpool are prepared to sanction an exit at ‘almost zero cost’ to help seal an exit, though their books have been boosted by a recent Villa transfer.

The Reds kicked off their summer in style when announcing the £36m capture of Ibrahima Konate. Since then, however, the club’s focus has seemingly shifted to trimming the fat of their squad and signing their most prized assets to new, long-term deals.

Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and most recently Alisson Becker have all penned fresh terms. A recent report then revealed which three major names are next on the agenda.

Plundering their finances into new deals for current stars may not get the fans’ juices flowing like a new signing would. However, few would argue splashing out in the window before taking care of business closer to home would be a smart strategy.

Nevertheless, arrivals continue to be touted in the media. And if new faces are to arrive, sales may first be required.

One player who is seemingly destined to depart is Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport in July (via Fabrizio Romano), Shaqiri revealed the Liverpool board has accepted his request for a “new challenge”

“I told Liverpool board I feel ready for a new challenge,” said Shaqiri. “They accepted my decision and will now consider bids to sell me. Liverpool won’t stop me this summer.

“I’d love to come back to Italy, and I’d like to play for Lazio.” A possible U-Turn was hinted at in recent days, but the latest from Sport Witness has doubled down on the exit talk.

Loss on Shaqiri offset by Villa deal

Citing Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, they reveal Shaqiri is becoming an ‘increasingly appetising target’ for his preferred club Lazio.

Their inability to shift fellow winger Joaquin Correa is noted to be a potential stumbling block. Without selling the Argentine first, generating the capital to fund Shaqiri’s move will be difficult.

Nevertheless, Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sanction the potential deal ‘at almost zero cost’ seemingly out of respect for the forward.

That may not sound like the type of business the usually ruthless Reds typically pull off. However, any potential loss on Shaqiri may have already been recouped from Villa’s signing of Danny Ings.

The ex-Liverpool frontman signed from Southampton on Wednesday evening. And per widespread reports, Liverpool’s decision to include a sell-on-clause in his deal has been vindicated.

Indeed, Liverpool have reportedly added a further £6m to their transfer kitty from Villa’s sale of Ings.

READ MORE: Van Dijk admits he has sprung surprise with key aspect of Liverpool return