Liverpool willing to ‘break the bank’ to sign Van Dijk this week

Liverpool are prepared to spend “whatever it takes” to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been chasing the centre-half for most of the summer, despite publicly ending their chase for the Dutchman amid ‘tapping up’ claims made by the Saints.

But with the player determined to quit St Mary’s this summer, it is believed Liverpool will fully reignite their interest in Van Dijk if they are given sufficient encouragement by the Saints that a deal is possible.

A report in The Times says: “The Merseyside club is prepared to spend whatever it takes to sign Van Dijk – a bid of £70million is conceivable if they are offered encouragement.

“The fear at Anfield remains Southampton will not invite any offers before this week’s deadline. It could be Liverpool must wait until January or next summer for Van Dijk if Saints stand firm and the player is willing to be patient.”

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are also thought to be keen on a deal for former Celtic defender Van Dijk, but the Dutchman, who has handed in a transfer request at St Mary’s, favours a move to Liverpool and to play under Klopp.

The Reds on Tuesday completed a deal that sees Naby Keita join from RB Leipzig next summer and speculation suggests that they could land Thomas Lemar from Monaco before the deadline.