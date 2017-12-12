Liverpool willing to sell star if bidding starts at €10million

Liverpool are reportedly willing to let Emre Can leave in January if the bidding for the midfielder begins at €10million.

The Germany star is the number one target for Juventus, either in January or on a free transfer in the summer, although there is still no agreement between the two sides.

The Reds are believed to still be keen on keeping the 23-year-old and are hoping that contract negotiations can resume, however a report on Calciomercato claims that Liverpool could be prepared to negotiate the player’s exit if offers above €10m are submitted in the New Year.

It is also understood that Juve are not keen on paying the player’s current release clause and are prepared to wait until the summer to get their man, although they remain hopeful that Jurgen Klopp’s men could lower their price tag and let Can move on if they get the impression that he prefers a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Another surprise contender for the former Bayer Leverkusen star is Manchester City, although it is thought that the Reds are not even considering doing a deal with a direct Premier League rival.