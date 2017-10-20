Liverpool winger Salah turns down expensive Egypt gift

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has turned down a luxurious reward for his part in sending Egypt to the 2018 World Cup.

The Reds’ record signing reportedly turned down the offer of a villa as a reward for his country’s qualification.

Instead, he insisted that the Egyptian businessman made a donation to his home village instead.

The 25-year-old politely declined the offer and stated that a donation to Nagrig village in Gharbiya province would make him happier, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Salah became an even bigger national hero when he scored a 94th minute penalty against Congo in the Borg El Arab Stadium to send Egypt to the World Cup in Russia.

The £37million man is Liverpool’s top scorer this season with eight goals in 13 appearances, and he bagged twice as the Reds routed Maribor 7-0 on Tuesday night in the Champions League.