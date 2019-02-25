Liverpool won’t re-sign Coutinho for one major reason, says former star

Liverpool supporters would be against the re-signing of Philippe Coutinho and would not welcome him back at Anfield.

That’s according to former Reds midfielder and BBC pundit Danny Murphy, who claims the factors which saw the Brazilian force his £142m departure from Anfield in January 2018 would ensure he would not be wanted back by fans.

Coutinho has not yet truly settled at the Camp Nou since joining 12 months ago, with manager Ernesto Valverde claimed to have ‘given up’ on the Brazilian.

There were rumours that Manchester United and Chelsea – who are thought to be preparing for the potential departure of Eden Hazard – were interested in Coutinho’s services in January, with the Brazil international’s former club Liverpool linked too.

However, Murphy believes the chances of the player returning to Anfield look limited, as neither would supporters welcome it, nor would Liverpool sanction the deal.

“Coutinho would never be welcomed back at Liverpool,” Murphy said.

“It hasn’t worked out for him at Barcelona, but he made his bed by declaring how much he wanted to leave and now he has to sleep in it.

“I think even if Liverpool thought it was something they wanted, the fans would make it perfectly clear it wasn’t acceptable and would force them to pull the plug.

“The fans didn’t necessarily begrudge him his move to Barcelona, but he left himself no way to come back.”

Talk of a potential return to Anfield for Coutinho was also put to bed by Jurgen Klopp last month.

However, Klopp has very quickly distanced Liverpool from claims they could re-sign the player.

“That is something I don’t want to talk about. I would not say it is a potential transfer or a likely one,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.