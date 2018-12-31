Liverpool’s £45m hopes ended as ex-USA star reveals Pulisic move

A former USA international striker has seemingly confirmed that Christian Pulisic will snub Liverpool in favour of a move to Chelsea.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri and Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp are both big fans of the USA international playmaker, although it is the London side who have recently emerged as the favourites to land the player.

This season arguably represents Dortmund’s best chance to win the Bundesliga since they last did it in 2012, while they also topped their Champions League group, leading to suggestions that it would take a huge bid to prise Pulisic away part way through the season.

However, there have also been suggestions that BVB will look to cash in on Pulisic due to the fact his contract expires in 2020, with doubts over whether he would pen fresh terms.

The Sun claim that Liverpool had placed an opening offer of £45m for the 20-year-old, while Bild reported on Saturday morning also claimed the Blues had agreed to take the player next summer.

Former Fulham, Cardiff and Preston striker Eddie Johnson seems to have revealed that Pulisic’s destination will be Stamford Bridge.

Alongside a photoshopped picture of Pulisic in both a Dortmund and Chelsea, Johnson wrote: “So stoked for you lil’ bro, great move.

“Can’t wait to watch you alongside Eden Hazard.”