Liverpool’s apology over Virgil Van Dijk affair explained

There were two major reasons why Liverpool issued an apology to Southampton over their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk, according to a report on Thursday.

The Reds issued a statement on Wednesday evening for which they apologised to Southampton and signalled the end of their interest in him. The news came a day just after Saints reported Liverpool to the Premier League with a complaint of an illegal approach over the Dutchman.

And while reports claim the deal could yet go through, Liverpool’s decision to apologise has been explained by a report in the local media.

It’s claimed the apology came about about angry Liverpool owners FSG demanded the club apologise for their public pursuit of the player – done so before a fee had been agreed with Southampton.

It’s claimed Liverpool’s owners were “extremely conscious about the club’s image.”

Furthermore, with the club currently serving a ban on domestic youth signings, FSG seemingly didn’t want to risk further sanctions by the Premier League.

In addition, Liverpool website This is Anfield claim that FSG will summon sporting director Michael Edwards, who is responsible for transfer negotiations, to a meeting to explain how the club have got it so wrong.

New chief executive Peter Moore will also meet his counterparts at a meeting of the Premier League on Thursday, where the issue will no doubt be raised.