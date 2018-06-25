Liverpool’s €180m transfer hopes rest on crunch Lopetegui talks

Marco Asensio will reportedly seek assurances about his game time at Real Madrid after being linked with a British-record transfer to Liverpool.

Barcelona-based paper Mundo Deportivo reported on Saturday that Liverpool had lodged a huge €180m bid for the Spain star and that Real were studying the offer.

Diario Gol now claim Asensio is scheduled to meet new Real boss Julen Lopetegui and president Florentino Perez after the World Cup before deciding whether to quit the club or not.

Liverpool are understood to have tried to sign the 22-year-old on two previous occasions. Last month, AS reported that Jurgen Klopp’s men has initially made an offer worth €50m and then after Philippe Coutinho left Anfield, they made a second offer of €150m.

Real Madrid rejected both moves, while his agent Horacio Gaggioli confirmed bids has been made for his client before the Champions League final.

“Madrid have received two offers for Marco Asensio, up to €150m, but the club rejected them,” he told Cadena SER.

“You can imagine that they come from England because they can afford it without any problems. They could even raise it.”

With Liverpool’s move for Nabil Fekir seemingly dead after the France playmaker failed a medical, it looks as though Klopp is now destined to sign a replacement for Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January.

And with Mundo, Diario Gol and AS all pushing forward Asensio claims, the transfer may well be on the cards.

Asensio, who is under contract until 2023 and has a huge €700m release clause, featured in 53 games in all competitions for Los Blancos last season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.