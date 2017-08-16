Liverpool’s chances of luring £60m Serie A playmaker doubted

Liverpool are likely to be given short shrift by Napoli if they attempt to sign Lorenzo Insigne, according to Serie A football expert Paolo Baldini.

The 5ft 4in frontman has been mentioned as a possible target for the Reds as they seek a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who is expected to seal a £104million switch to Barcelona in the coming days.

However, talk of a £60million move for Italy playmaker Insigne has been played down by Baldini, who thinks the Reds would be turned away over any approach by Napoli’s no-nonsense president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“I have seen this rumour floating around [Insigne to Liverpool]. It would be a surprise if they let him go. He is a local lad,” Bandini told the Football Weekly podcast.

“He has had a fractious relationship with the owner at times. He signed a contract last year. De Laurentiis is not a man known for letting a player go for less than several times their market worth.

“I’d be surprised if it happened although in football, money can talk.”

Liverpool have also been linked with Christian Pulisic and Max Meyer as they weigh up a possible replacement for Coutinho.

The Reds have signed AS Roma winger Mohamed Salah, Chelsea teenager Dominic Solanke and Hull City defender Andy Robertson so far this summer – all the done deals in the Premier League can be viewed here.