Liverpool’s CL hopes take major blow after heavy defeat at Barcelona

Liverpool’s hopes of reaching a second consecutive Champions League final took a major blow as the Reds lost 3-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of their semi-final.

Lionel Messi scored a brace to reach an impressive milestone in a Barcelona shirt, after Luis Suarez had put Barcelona ahead.

It leaves Liverpool with a mountain to climb in next Tuesday’s reverse fixture, as Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to get an away goal and will now need to match tonight’s scoreline.

The game started at a fast pace, with chances for both teams. However, it was Barcelona who broke the deadlock after 26 minutes. Luis Suarez’s run in the box was not picked up by Virgil Van Dijk or Joel Matip, and Jordi Alba picked out the striker with a superb low cross. Suarez was on hand to poke the ball home against his former club.

Liverpool had to weather the storm, as the opening goal gave Barcelona some momentum.

When the Reds managed to get back on the front foot, Sadio Mane went close after being picked out by Jordan Henderson – who had come on as a substitute for the injured Naby Keita – but could only lift his effort over the bar.

In the second half, James Milner forced a good save from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The keeper was called into action again soon after, this time preventing Mohamed Salah.

Milner then nearly finished off a great team move from the Reds involving Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum, but Ter Stegen was equal to it.

Despite all Liverpool’s pressure, it was Barcelona who got the next goal, with Lionel Messi starting and finishing the move. As he dribbled at the Liverpool defence, the ball fell into Suarez’s path, with the striker hitting the woodwork with a powerful effort. As the ball came back down, Messi was there to provide the simple finish for 2-0.

Just as happened with the first goal, Barcelona’s tails were lifted as a result, and they kept running at the Liverpool backline. And just seven minutes later, they capitalised and extended their lead thanks to a moment of magic.

The Blaugrana won a free kick from 30 yards out, and it was none other than Messi to provide the exquisite finish to make it 3-0. The number 10 curled the ball right into the top corner with a superb strike, which could not have been placed any better and gave the outstretching Alisson no chance. It brought up 600 Barcelona goals for the Argentine magician, and what a way to achieve it.

Liverpool were then denied with two big chances in the same move, as sub Roberto Firmino’s shot was blocked on the line, before Salah hit the post from the rebound.

In the end, it wasn’t to be for Liverpool, who have it all to do if they are to set up another Champions League final appearance. Barcelona, on the other hand, are just a step away from their first European final since they won the competition in 2015.