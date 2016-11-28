Liverpool’s Coutinho fears; Sturridge, Firmino fitness update

Liverpool fear they will lose Philippe Coutinho for around six weeks as the Brazil star prepares to undergo a scan on his ankle injury.

The Reds playmaker collapsed on the turf in agony before being stretchered off during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sunderland at Anfield.

Coutinho will undergo a scan on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury, sustained in a challenge with Didier Ndong.

But while the Reds are ‘confident’ there is no fracture, the Daily Mirror reports they do expect their star man to be sidelined until the new year with damaged ankle ligaments.

The injury will come at a bad time for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of a busy schedule of games, which continues with Tuesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final with Leeds at Anfield.

The Reds have six Premier League fixtures to come in December, including a Merseyside derby and a New Year’s Eve clash with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Anfield. Coutinho is a doubt for all.

With the Leeds game on the horizon, Liverpool are again expected to be without Daniel Sturridge, who is still not fit enough to resume training with a calf issue.

Adam Lallana (groin) is also expected to miss the match with Garry Monk’s side, while Roberto Firmino (calf) is expected to be OK, but could be held in reserve ahead of Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth.