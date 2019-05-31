Liverpool’a full-backs have been integral to their success this season and Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have spoken to the media ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Reds will face Premier League rivals Tottenham, who they have already beaten twice this season, in Madrid and are confident they will have a major part to play for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Speaking ahead of the game, Robertson told reports: “We’re defenders first and foremost so a clean sheet is important to us. But we want to get forward as well and be involved in the attacks and we’ll continue to do that.

“We both respect what the other is doing, we have competition to drive each other on and we enjoy seeing the other doing well.

“I enjoy seeing him assisting or scoring as much as I do myself. We don’t talk about the art of play or anything like that – if one of us sees something the other can take advantage of we’ll talk to each other and try to take advantage of that.”

Alexander-Arnold added: “We have respect for the opposition but we have a certain style and we try not to change that for any team.

“If we sit back that’s when they get on top. It’s best for us to be high up the pitch and I think that will work for us tomorrow – whatever happens we’ll try and play like we have all season.”

“The lads keep us going every day and push us to our limits. We recognise this season we’ve done so well with our assists and everything but we’d trade it all in for a bit of silverware.

“Hopefully we win the trophy and it’ll all be worth it this season. Everything tomorrow is about us as a team.”