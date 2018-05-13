Liverpool’s fourth-place finish amazes Klopp without one key player

Jurgen Klopp “can’t believe” that Liverpool managed to finish fourth in the Premier League without midfielder Adam Lallana.

The England international was out for much of the season and then made one start and eleven substitute appearances before picking up another injury towards the end of the campaign.

And Klopp was delighted with his side’s achievements as they beat Brighton 4-0 to qualify for next season’s Champions League as Chelsea missed out on the last day.

“What the boys did this season was unbelievable,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We missed Adam Lallana for the whole year and I can’t believe we have achieved this without him.

“I’m really proud of the boys, a nearly perfect season. We had no chance to challenge Man City so the only thing you can go for is a Champions League spot. It is a big thing.

“We had a few more chances today, it’s fantastic that Mo Salah could break the record and Dom and Robertson could score. It’s hard to be a young player in this fantastic side, Solanke has struggled a bit but he has shown up today. I’m really happy for him.

“When everyone tells you you are fantastic all season it is hard to stay on track so I am pleased with Mo Salah. Congratulations to Man City, it is incredible to get 100 points, thoroughly deserved. We need more consistency to challenge and a little bit more luck with injuries.

“But we have got a lot of experience from this season. We have matured and we will do that again. In our good moments it is not easy to play better football. We will add to the squad, we need more players but I’m a big believer in developing the team. These boys made a big step.”